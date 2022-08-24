Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, observe a heavy equipment simulator demonstration by Maximus Gleichauf during a visit to the campus of Collins Career Technical Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Automotive collision student Catherine Whitby, right, and instructor Donald Edwards demonstrate the school’s paint simulator for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, during their visit to the campus of Collins Career Technical Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Automotive collision instructor Donald Edwards discusses the school’s paint simulator with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, during their visit to the campus of Collins Career Technical Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Chesapeake, Ohio.
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Collins Career Technical Center students showed off their skills Wednesday during a visit from Ohio’s governor.
Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, visited the technical center in Chesapeake, Ohio, to view the various career technology programs it offers.
At the end of his visit, DeWine said he had a positive first experience visiting the technical center and that he was happy to see students enjoying learning new skills.
“It was really great. You see these students who have a plan and they like what they’re doing,” he said. “They’re excited about what they’re studying and they see their future, which is just a great thing.”
Collins Career Technical Center offers programs for high school students and adults in nursing, machinery, cosmetology, culinary and more. A full list of programs can be found at the school’s website.
During Wednesday’s visit, DeWine visited students studying nursing, satellite aviation and auto technology. He saw students check blood pressure, simulate flying and work on cars.
DeWine asked students what their plans after leaving Collins are, and while not all knew where they will end up post-graduation, many had ideas of programs or jobs they would like to pursue. DeWine said seeing so many students with plans for life after Collins was wonderful.
The DeWines were also served pie and buckeye brownies by culinary program students, made with recipes from the first lady’s cookbook.
Collins Career Technical Center Superintendent Adam Pittis said he was honored to welcome the DeWines to share what the students learn, and he thanked the students and staff who worked hard to make the governor’s visit positive.
Pittis said in just a few years, Collins has grown from roughly 450 high school students to an estimated 700 going into this school year.
Pittis said he hopes people know the school is an affordable option for people of all ages to learn skills in a welcoming environment.
“We have great staff. It’s a very welcoming and comfortable environment for a student to come and learn a skill,” he said. “And ultimately, at the end of the day, they can learn a trade, they can get a skill, they can certainly come here and utilize the training that we have that will lead directly to employment.”
Pittis said the goal of Collins is to have students leaving the technical center with a solid plan for their future.
“They are either enrolled in college or some other type of post-secondary opportunity, they are enlisted in the military or they’re employed in a livable wage job. I think kids recognize that’s our goal, that’s what we want because we want what’s best for them,” he said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
