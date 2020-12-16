HUNTINGTON — Technical and service workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital are requesting hazard pay.
According to the union representing these workers, while nurses and some other direct care workers at the hospital have received additional compensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, technical workers — including respiratory therapists and laboratory technicians — have not received hazard pay.
The union said other service personnel, such as housekeeping and dietary workers, also have not received any additional compensation.
“These workers are asking for hospital executives to consider the difficult and hazardous working conditions of the pandemic,” said Joyce Gibson, secretary-treasurer with SEIU District 1199. “Technical workers, such as respiratory therapists and laboratory technicians, they are critical to the regional response to this crisis, and as front-line workers, there have been significant challenges.
“Additionally, service workers, such as housekeeping and dietary workers, they have been coping with the stresses and dangers of the pandemic, along with members of their families who have been at greater risk.”
Gibson added that hospital executives have hired traveling workers to fill some positions on a temporary basis that cost significantly more than the hospital’s dedicated staff.
“The workers with Cabell Huntington Hospital have been giving the response effort everything they have, and they deserve to have their voices heard,” Gibson said.
Mike Mullins, president and CEO of Mountain Health Network, said the hospital agrees and has stated many times that all employees at Cabell Huntington Hospital have been steadfast in their responsibilities and heroes throughout the pandemic.
“We have been very fortunate to provide staff with the necessary personal protective equipment, including gloves, gowns and appropriate masks, throughout the pandemic,” Mullins said. “All eligible staff, in fact, received an appreciation bonus in September in recognition of their efforts.”
In addition to the question of hazard pay, Gibson said technical workers with Cabell Huntington Hospital have not made needed progress while bargaining with the hospital.
“The workers will next meet with hospital executives in January,” Gibson said.
“We look forward to a continued productive bargaining process with the SEIU District 1199 to develop a contract for the CHH technical workers,” Mullins said. “We have already reached tentative agreements on many issues and will continue our work in January when bargaining resumes.”
Nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital joined SEIU District 1199 in November 2019. Technical workers with Cabell Huntington Hospital joined SEIU District 1199 in February.