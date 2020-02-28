HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Career Technology Center students showed off their various skills to judges and peers alike at the “Workers of the Future” Skills Challenge on Thursday at the center.
“The students get to go from shop to shop to see what everyone is doing,” said Frank Barnett, principal and programs coordinator at CCCTC. “It’s the only opportunity our students in different shops get to see each other, so it’s actually like intramurals, if you will.”
The competition happens once a year in preparation for the state-level Skills USA event in Fairmont in the spring, and usually, many school winners are chosen to advance.
“It prepares them to go on to the next level,” Barnett said. “It also teaches them about deadlines, quality control, because everything is judged. It’s as if they are actually performing a service for an individual or company, but it’s judged here locally.”
Students competed in everything from automotive technology, machine trades and welding to graphic design, hairstyling and even crime scene investigation.
“We’re building a part for the skills challenge,” Dalton Finley, 17, said as he assessed blueprints to build a specific tool out of a slab of metal. “Basically we’re doing everything we’ve learned. I was here since my freshman year, so I’ve competed in two challenges in building maintenance, and this is my first year competing in machine trades.
“You can take a piece of metal and turn it into anything; machinists can make anything, from glasses, earrings, everything,” Finley added. “It’s pretty cool to take that piece of metal and turn it into something you can use.”
Finley said the urgency of the competition helps simulate a real-life experience.
“It prepares you a lot for the real world to get a job and everything,” Finley said. “We’ll be using this every day in the workforce.”
For some students who competed for the first time this year, like Kaitlyn Blake, 17, the challenge was a chance to show off the work they have put in to excelling in their programs.
“We’re taking apart rear drum brakes and seeing who can get them back together the fastest,” Blake said.
She has been working with automotive machinery and repairs and currently holds the top time among her classmates.
“My time is 1 minute, 26 seconds,” Blake said.
Student winners also received prizes relating to their trade, which is one of the best parts of the contest, Barnett said.
“The prizes are geared toward their shop. For example, carpentry shop will have first place be a tool belt, a level, a square, a hammer, tape-measure — enough to get them started,” he said.
Barnett said the competition is one of the most exciting days of the year for many students at the school.
“Many of these kids aren’t athletes, so this is their varsity sport,” he said. “It’s a culmination of their hard work. They can tell each other about their work, but until they see it, it’s just not the same.”