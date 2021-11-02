IRONTON — More than three hours after polls closed in Lawrence County on Tuesday, results remained unavailable in local races.
Elections officials said misprints on some ballots led to recounts, which prevented vote totals from being released at the county courthouse in Ironton.
Among the items on the ballot Tuesday were five renewal levies, including the renewal of a half mill levy for Collins Career Center. The property tax would generate more than $500,000 for improvements and supplies for the 570 high school students attending Collins, as well as more than 1,000 people attending adult education classes. It would also help pay off renovations at the vocational school that started in 2014, and it covers the cost of supplies for both adult and high school programs at the vocational school.
Registered voters also cast ballots in favor of or against the proposed renewal of one mill fire protection levies for Rome Township and Upper Township.
The issue concerning Sunday sales at the Weymouth Hill event center was also on the ballot, as were township trustee races, school board races, and village and city council races.
Although voters, candidates and the general public flooded the courthouse after polls closed Tuesday, they didn’t stay long due to the delay in results. Reports of individual precincts spread across the room as the evening went on, but no definitive or confirmed results came from Board of Elections officials.
A similar issue happened in Lawrence County in 2019, when the Board of Elections could release only the walk-in and absentee vote totals more than two hours after polls closed. A computer glitch with new voting machines the board purchased earlier that year hampered those vote totals.
Polls were open at all 84 precincts in Lawrence County on Tuesday.
