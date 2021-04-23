HUNTINGTON — Accessibility improvements are being made to a Fairfield community center with the help of students from a local technical school.
Students from the Collins Career Technical Center in Chesapeake, Ohio, worked together to make a new ramp at the A.D. Lewis Community Center to expand accessibility for community members who frequent the facility.
Mike Staton, associate director of business and industry outreach at the school, said building the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramp is an opportunity for the students to learn their jobs and about community service.
“We’re just trying to bring the center up to code and help out a little bit, and it gives these guys a good hands-on experience and a good understanding of the importance of giving back to the community,” Staton said. “It’s not just about driving nails and putting screws into boards — it’s about understanding the history and helping people, so it’s been a wonderful experience all around.”
Staton said the ramp was being built by the technical school’s junior and senior carpentry students, and he is coordinating with A.D. Lewis Community Center staff on the possibility of building an outdoor storage space in the future.
The new ramp will allow people to exit the center to get directly to the track and field instead of going around to the front door.
The ramp is being built so it is not connecting with the track, and RaShad Sanders, executive director for the Fairfield Community Development Corp., said a slab of concrete will be poured to connect the ramp to already existing blacktop so people can safely get to bleachers.
Sanders said the new ramp will be a great help to community center visitors.
“(The ramp) will be good for them,” he said. “It’ll be a sense of pride for the people who have been coming here for years and need it. The center has been here for a long time — it’s been a resource for the people in the community — so I think it will be awesome.”
The additions made Thursday were only a fraction of some of the recent improvement projects taking place at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, said Ben Newhouse, community development specialist with the city of Huntington.
Paint jobs, the pouring of concrete to create level areas and a new track coating have also taken place within the past year, Newhouse said. One of the next projects is to install a push door to continue expanding accessibility to visitors, and Newhouse said the project is expected to begin in August.
Sanders said he has grown up in the area, and he is happy to see improvements being made so that others can continue to enjoy the A.D. Lewis Community Center.
Councilwoman Teresa Johnson said she stopped by to see the students building to show them that residents are grateful to them for building the ramp because it makes the A.D. Lewis Community Center better for the neighborhood.
“(The community center is) a visible place, not behind closed doors, and it means everything when you can see something positive in a community, and this is very, very positive for our community,” Johnson said.