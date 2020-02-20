HUNTINGTON — On Wednesday, more than 150 technical workers voted to be represented by Service Employees International Union District 1199, bringing the union’s numbers at Cabell Huntington Hospital to more than 2,000.
The workers include medical lab techs, radiation therapists, respiratory therapists, X-ray techs and ultrasound techs at the hospital. They will join nurses and service workers at the hospital already represented by the union.
In late 2019, 1,000 registered nurses with Cabell Huntington voted to unionize. SEIU District 1199 also has represented 1,000 service and maintenance workers with the hospital for more than 40 years.
“The workers of Cabell Huntington Hospital work hard every day to provide the best quality care to the patients and community they serve,” Joyce Gibson, regional director with SEIU District 1199, said in a news release Thursday. “It is important that these workers have the ability to hold hospital executives accountable, and negotiate a fair and equitable legal binding contract.”
Gibson said the technical workers have worked side-by-side with SEIU members in every area of Cabell Huntington Hospital, and now, they will all have a stronger voice together.
“These important technical workers will have a voice in wages, benefits and working conditions,” Gibson said. “Like the other unionized workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital, they know that by uniting together, they can stand up for our patients, our community and our families.”
Mountain Health Network responded to Wednesday’s vote via an email to The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday.
“We’re disappointed that the majority of technical and therapist staff who participated in the election chose to be represented by an outside party,” the email reads. “Just like the nursing group who voted last November, these staff members already receive and enjoy fair and equitable wages. Nonetheless, as the law requires, we’ll begin the lengthy process of bargaining in good faith to reach a collective bargaining agreement that governs wages, benefits and conditions of employment.”