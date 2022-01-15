The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Electric pressure cookers have gained popularity in recent years thanks to their ease of use and time-saving method of cooking meals.

Those techniques were the focus at a recent class at Huntington’s Kitchen, where participants learned new recipes and skills to put their electric pressure cooker to use. Led by Chef Marty Emerson, who serves as manager of Huntington’s Kitchen, the “Electric Pressure Cooker 101” class guided people through the process of making ribs, beef gyros, General Tso’s chicken and shrimp boil.

Upcoming classes at Huntington’s Kitchen include pho on Monday, Jan. 17, and “What’s For Dinner Tonight” on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Both classes are sold out.

Located on 3rd Avenue, Huntington’s Kitchen operates as a community food center and offers a fully equipped kitchen where people can learn and cook during a variety of cooking classes held throughout the year. For more information, visit their website at huntingtons-kitchen.org.

