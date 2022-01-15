Chef Marty Emerson, manager of Huntington’s Kitchen, walks participants through a recipe as Huntington’s Kitchen holds an electric pressure cooker class on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in downtown Huntington.
Chef Marty Emerson, manager of Huntington’s Kitchen, walks participants through a recipe as Huntington’s Kitchen holds an electric pressure cooker class on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Electric pressure cookers have gained popularity in recent years thanks to their ease of use and time-saving method of cooking meals.
Those techniques were the focus at a recent class at Huntington’s Kitchen, where participants learned new recipes and skills to put their electric pressure cooker to use. Led by Chef Marty Emerson, who serves as manager of Huntington’s Kitchen, the “Electric Pressure Cooker 101” class guided people through the process of making ribs, beef gyros, General Tso’s chicken and shrimp boil.
Upcoming classes at Huntington’s Kitchen include pho on Monday, Jan. 17, and “What’s For Dinner Tonight” on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Both classes are sold out.
Located on 3rd Avenue, Huntington’s Kitchen operates as a community food center and offers a fully equipped kitchen where people can learn and cook during a variety of cooking classes held throughout the year. For more information, visit their website at huntingtons-kitchen.org.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.