Sullivan Shriner, 2, of Proctorville, Ohio, gets a high five from volunteer Heather Meade as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District conducts a Teddy Bear Picnic on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Sullivan Shriner, 2, of Proctorville, Ohio, gets a high five from volunteer Heather Meade as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District conducts a Teddy Bear Picnic on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — There’s something comforting about teddy bears, with their soft, plush features and friendly faces, eager to be a friend to children of all ages.
On Saturday, people were able to meet a life-size version of the childhood toy during a Teddy Bear Picnic at Ritter Park in Huntington. The event, organized by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, gave participants a chance to enjoy picnic-style refreshments, sing songs, listen to stories, play games and create crafts — all while accompanied by their favorite teddy bear.
The park district will host another toy-themed event Aug. 28 when it turns Ritter Park into a racetrack for a Power Wheels Derby. Children between the ages of 1 and 7 can bring their Power Wheels to compete in a friendly race, with trophies being awarded in two age classes.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.