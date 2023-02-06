Marshall University will host its fifth annual “TEDxMarshallU” event on Saturday, Feb 25. The event, organized by students, faculty and staff, is themed around the “complexities of identity” and explores how every person has many intersecting identities.
Event organizers hope to offer the audience an opportunity to hear, learn from and identify with others who may be different from them.
The speakers for the event include:
n Ashalia Aggrawal, a first-year medical student at Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and founder of The Giving Palm.
n Audy M. Perry Jr., executive director of the Heritage Farm Foundation, which operates West Virginia’s first Smithsonian Affiliate, the Heritage Farm Museum & Village, in Huntington.
n Hilary Brewster, an associate professor of English and the director of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at Marshall.
n Kathleen McAuliffe, author of “This Is Your Brain on Parasites: How Tiny Creatures Manipulate Our Behavior and Shape Society,” a bestseller in parasitology and microbiology.
n Carmen Mitzi Sinnott, speaker, performer, playwright, activist and founder and executive director of All Here Together Productions.
n Rashad Sanders, a Marshall alumnus and executive director of the Fairfield Community Development Corp.
n Razan Khan, a Toronto-based pharmacist, consultant, educator, author and Marshall alumnus with a passion for education, writing and telling stories.
n Sassa Wilkes, a transgender artist working on challenging and expanding the cultural understanding of gender in Appalachia. Wilkes serves as the first visual artist-in-residence at West Edge Factory in Huntington.
“Each year we wonder how we will find a comparable theme, team and lineup of speakers after our successful previous events, but each year we manage to go bigger and better,” said Brian Kinghorn, an associate professor in Marshall’s College of Education and Professional Development and TEDxMarshallU’s lead organizer and licensee.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for current Marshall University or K-12 students. Children 8 years old and younger will not be permitted at the event. Tickets can be purchased at www.tedxmarshallu.com.
