HUNTINGTON — A high bond was set for a local teenager after he was accused of stabbing two women along 29th Street in Huntington early Wednesday morning.
Zendal Xavier Tatum, 18, of Barboursville, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious wounding. Bond was $100,000 cash-only.
The investigation into Tatum began when two women, Hannah Schuller, 18, and a 16-year-old, arrived at St. Mary’s Medical Center about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with stab wounds, Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said.
The victims told police they were in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington around that time with three men when an argument broke out among the group and one of the men stabbed them. The women then went to the hospital, which was just a few blocks away from the alleged crime scene.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, both victims sustained stab wounds to the torso region.
At about 6:48 p.m. Wednesday, detectives contacted Thomas Keen and Tatum, who were at the scene with the victims. Keen gave a statement to police, while Tatum declined.
Keen said he was present at the time of the stabbing and that there had been an argument involving himself, Schuller and the other victim. He stated Schuller and the second victim started arguing with Tatum before the defendant removed a knife from his hoodie pocket, unsheathed it and told the females to “buck up.”
Keen said it looked as if Schuller was going to hit Tatum, at which time he stabbed her and the second victim.
Keen said both women were unarmed.
Tatum is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.