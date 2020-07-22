HUNTINGTON — Charges are pending for a Huntington teenager after a juvenile died when he was thrown from the back of a pickup in a crash Wednesday morning in Huntington.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, deputies believe Caleb Potter, 18, was driving a pickup in the 3800 block of 8th Street Road in Huntington with two adults in the cab of the vehicle and a 17-year-old juvenile riding in the truck’s bed when the vehicle crashed just after midnight Wednesday.
As the vehicle crashed, the 17-year-old was thrown from the bed of the truck and died as a result of his injuries.
Potter also suffered major injuries and is currently in an area hospital’s ICU unit. The other two individuals suffered minor injuries.
Zerkle said deputies believe Potter was impaired while driving and he could face DUI charges as a result.
The Herald-Dispatch typically does not release the name of juvenile victims.