LAVALETTE, W.Va. — A teenager died in a house fire Wednesday evening in Wayne County.
Dispatch received a call about a house fire in the 1100 block of Falls Branch Road at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Lavalette and Wayne volunteer fire departments responded.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Though the name of the victim has not been released publicly, Wayne County School District released the following statement:
"Wayne County Schools is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our students. In many ways, our school community becomes a second family, and the Wayne Middle School family is hurting today. The district is providing additional counseling support for WMS faculty and students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student's family and the Wayne Middle School community during this difficult time."
This story will be updated.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
