The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

fire 3-10.JPG

Lavalette firefighters were on scene of a fully involved house fire Wednesday evening in Lavalette near Beech Fork Marina.

 Submitted photo

LAVALETTE, W.Va. — A teenager died in a house fire Wednesday evening in Wayne County.

Dispatch received a call about a house fire in the 1100 block of Falls Branch Road at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Lavalette and Wayne volunteer fire departments responded.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you