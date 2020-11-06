HUNTINGTON — A teenager has been indicted on charges accusing him of stalking and threatening a student at Cabell Midland High School last year.
Harrison Grant Taylor, 19, was indicted on a charge of threats of terroristic acts and three counts of stalking a female student at Cabell Midland High School.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Taylor was arrested after school officials accused him in November 2019 of maintaining a list of students he wanted to kill based off the movie “The Purge,” about a fictional society where murder and other crimes are legal for one night a year. Taylor said, however, it was not a list he would have acted upon, according to the complaint.
Two “torture and kill” and “rape, torture and kill” lists were found on his phone, along with letters directed to at least one male student dating an ex-girlfriend of the defendant, the complaint said. Two of the students found on those lists said Taylor showed up at their places of employment several times and, at least one time, a student’s boss had to ask him to leave.
His defense attorney, Kerry Nessel, said he was the victim of bullying at his school.
In an unrelated case, Kevin Michael Mann was indicted on counts of malicious assault, first-degree robbery and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by Huntington Police Detective Jason Davis, the defendant was a guest at a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Avenue when, just before noon Dec. 8, 2019, he accused his alleged victim, Jana Robinette, of stealing money from his belongings.
Mann is accused of punching the victim in the left side of her face twice before kicking her in the lower back once. The victim said the defendant then said he was going to kill her before picking up a revolver and shooting her one time in the left side of her body before fleeing the home, according to the complaint.
Robinette was taken to a hospital for treatment. At the time, former Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
In an unrelated case, Julius Thomas Clagg, 19, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment and a single count of malicious wounding. Myron David Brumfield, 20, Clagg’s neighbor, was charged with being an accessory after the fact and accused of hiding the firearm used in the shooting and removing video surveillance to assist Clagg in the incident.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said a report came in around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 21 that a man, Jerry “Jesse” Short, had been shot at a property along Fairview Ridge Road.
Short said three rounds were fired at him when he attempted to block the suspects from trespassing on the property. One shot wounded Short’s left forearm, according to reports.
Short was taken by Cabell County EMS to Cabell Huntington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in October. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
- Scott Edmond Graham, of the 3200 block of Park Avenue: Failure to appear.
- Scott Edmond Graham, of the 3200 block of Park Avenue: Embezzlement.
- Joshua David Harper, of Scott Depot, West Virginia: Third-degree sexual assault.
- Vernon Ellis Kinchen, of Detroit, Michigan: First-degree robbery, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and receiving stolen property.
- James Bradley McClure, of the 500 block of Tierman Street: Malicious wounding and second-degree sexual assault.