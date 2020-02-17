HUNTINGTON — A Huntington teen has been indicted after being accused of stabbing two women along 29th Street in Huntington last year.
Zendal Xavier Tatum, 18, of Barboursville, was indicted on two counts of malicious wounding by a Cabell County Grand Jury in January.
The investigation into Tatum began when two women, Hannah Schuller, 18, and a 16-year-old, arrived at St. Mary’s Medical Center about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 20 with stab wounds, former Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said.
The victims told police they were in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington around that time with three men when an argument broke out among the group and one of the men stabbed them. The women then went to the hospital, which was just a few blocks away from the alleged crime scene.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, both victims sustained stab wounds to the torso region.
At about 6:48 p.m. the same day, detectives contacted Thomas Keen and Tatum, who were said to have been at the scene with the victims. Keen gave a statement to police, while Tatum declined.
Keen said he was present at the time of the stabbing and that there had been an argument involving him, Schuller and the other victim, according to the criminal complaint. He stated Schuller and the second victim started arguing with Tatum before the defendant removed a knife from his hoodie pocket, unsheathed it and told the females to “buck up,” according to the complaint.
Keen said it looked as if Schuller were going to hit Tatum, at which time he stabbed her and the second victim. He added the women were unarmed.
Tatum is currently still housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on a $100,000 cash-only bond.