GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Meigs County, Ohio.

Keli-Abigail Dawn Justus, 18, was killed when the 2013 Hyundai Elantra she was driving southwest on State Route 325 around 10 p.m. went off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence post, a rock and two trees before stopping. Justus was not wearing a seat belt, according to a release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash.

The Rutland Volunteer Fire Department and Meigs County EMS also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

