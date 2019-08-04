BARBOURSVILLE — A 16-year-old Huntington teenager struck and killed early Friday morning while walking along a Barboursville highway has been identified as Chance Gibson.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the teenager was struck by a person driving to work in a GMC truck at about 4 a.m. Friday along the Big Ben Bowen Highway, which connects W.Va. 2 to the Barboursville area.

"Someone reported that he was walking to work, but that was not the case," Zerkle said of Gibson. "The driver of the vehicle was headed to work."

Zerkle added that it remains unclear why Gibson was walking in the road.

Gibson was wearing all black clothing and was in the northbound lane of traffic when he was struck, Zerkle said. Heavy fog was also reported in the area at the time. The roadway was closed for several hours as deputies investigated.

Zerkle said no charges will be filed against the driver, who was not believed to have been speeding and passed all drug and alcohol tests.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.