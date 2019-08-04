BARBOURSVILLE — A 16-year-old Huntington teenager struck and killed early Friday morning while walking along a Barboursville highway has been identified as Chance Gibson.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the teenager was struck by a person driving to work in a GMC truck at about 4 a.m. Friday along the Big Ben Bowen Highway, which connects W.Va. 2 to the Barboursville area.
"Someone reported that he was walking to work, but that was not the case," Zerkle said of Gibson. "The driver of the vehicle was headed to work."
Zerkle added that it remains unclear why Gibson was walking in the road.
Gibson was wearing all black clothing and was in the northbound lane of traffic when he was struck, Zerkle said. Heavy fog was also reported in the area at the time. The roadway was closed for several hours as deputies investigated.
Zerkle said no charges will be filed against the driver, who was not believed to have been speeding and passed all drug and alcohol tests.