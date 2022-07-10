HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has selected an MTV “Teen Mom” cast member as its first West Virginia National Guard fellow, who will help build up its cybersecurity institute.
Jaylan L. Mobley, of the West Virginia National Guard, was announced as the new fellow. The fellowship was created via the university’s recent memorandum of understanding with the West Virginia National Guard and provides a fellow to work full time in the Institute for Cyber Security.
Marshall University’s Institute for Cyber Security announced in March partnerships with the West Virginia National Guard and Forge Security to help give students more thorough education and real-world experience.
Mobley will focus on research and teach a class each semester, helping Marshall’s programs maintain a curriculum that is current and grounded in reality.
Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard, said the innovative approach will benefit Marshall and Mobley as well as the National Guard.
“The demand for cyber-trained professionals is increasing drastically as our world becomes more interconnected and the threat of cyber attacks increases exponentially,” he said. “My vision in working to establish this fellowship with Marshall University was to grow our expertise within West Virginia by bridging the gap between academia and the National Guard.”
David Dampier, director of the Institute for Cyber Security at Marshall and dean of Marshall’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, said the fellowship is integral to the college’s operation and will provide immeasurable benefits to faculty and students.
Mobley will share real-world Department of Defense experiences that will enhance research and education experiences for all, Dampier said.
Mobley comes to Marshall with a plethora of credentials. He graduated from Georgia Military College in 2018 with two associate degrees in computer science and homeland security and emergency management.
He served as regimental commander, leading more than 10,000 students and cadets throughout six campuses in Georgia, and was awarded the Excellence in Leadership award by Lt. Gen. William B. Caldwell IV.
Upon graduating from Georgia Military College and being commissioned as a second lieutenant in the West Virginia Army National Guard, Mobley graduated from West Virginia University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems, a minor in cybersecurity and a certification in certified ethical hacking.
In 2021, he earned a master’s in cybersecurity from West Virginia University and graduated from the Army’s Cyber Basic Officer Leadership Course, among other accolades.
Mobley is also a public figure known for his relationship with Leah Messer, a Charleston area resident who has spent more than a decade working as a lead cast member of MTV’s “Teen Mom 2.” Mobley made his first appearance on the show in a spinoff series, “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” earlier this year.
MTV announced in May it was combining “Teen Mom 2” with its original “Teen Mom” show, “Teen Mom OG,” with Messer and her family expected to continue filming.
Asked if Marshall students and staff can expect film crews to be on campus, university spokespeople said while the university does not comment on the private lives of employees, it has not received such a request from MTV production crews.