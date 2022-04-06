HUNTINGTON — Move over, older politicians. A teenager is running in the West Virginia House 26 Democrat primary May 10.
“As far as my age is concerned, I believe that qualification to hold public office should be based on competency and honesty with constituents, not sheer experience of more than two decades of life or knowledge of how to play the game,” said 18-year-old H. Kate White, of Huntington, a Cabell Midland High School graduate and current student at Marshall University. “Simply put, I am running for this office because I love the Legislature and our state. I would be most grateful for the opportunity to amplify the voices of people in my district after they have poured so much into me as I have grown up. The privilege of representing my district in the House of Delegates and my enrapturement with the legislative process are the two concordant reasons why I seek this office.”
White is running against Dr. Sydnee Smirl McElroy, 39, of Huntington, a family physician at Marshall Health, an assistant professor in the Department of Family and Community Health at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University, section chief of Family Medicine at Cabell Huntington Hospital and co-host of the medical history podcast “Sawbones.” She is also a volunteer medical director at Harmony House, on the Harmony House board of directors, the Yeager Scholars board of directors and on the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s harm advisory board.
McElroy says it’s important for the district, which represents south-central Cabell County, to have a representative who will work hard and be of service to others.
“Between my work as a family doctor, the volunteer care I provide at Harmony House and being a mom of two young children, I am very aware of the impact that the state Legislature can have on the day-to-day lives of us all,” McElroy said. “My patients struggle to afford their medications, our teachers are forced to leave the state to earn a fair wage and families live in fear of the unexpected bill that may cost them their home. It is important that we have a representative that is always available and willing to listen to our concerns and then give us a voice in Charleston.”
White said broadband internet is the biggest issue facing the district.
“We need internet. In the corners of every holler, there should be children watching videos on Khan Academy to learn math,” she said. “It is imperative to introduce legislation to expand broadband and allow new technological industry to come to our state. Tens of thousands of people with no internet access are, unfortunately, not going to be movers and shakers in our digital world. Not to mention all the taxpaying millennials who would love to come here and work from home while being able to hike through our beautiful forests every day. We are missing out on revenue from new residents because we choose to remain in such a backward headspace. Tradition will not be ruined by connecting remote places to the rest of the world. Broadband everywhere will do nothing but enhance our lives. This is our most dire need.”
McElroy said the focus of the state Legislature is a big issue.
“While West Virginia currently faces many challenges, its largest barrier seems to be a state Legislature that is not responsive to the needs of the citizens and seeks to pass legislation that targets vulnerable and marginalized people or serves outside corporate interests instead of improving the lives of average West Virginians,” she said. “Our representatives need to focus on solving problems like health care affordability, workforce readiness, teacher retention and child care. If elected, I will always be accessible and accountable to my constituents and represent their interests in the House of Delegates.”
While both candidates agree on many issues, one they don’t is the full legalization of recreational cannabis.
“Cannabis should not be fully legalized in our great state,” White said. “Toward the end of high school and now on a college campus, I see many bright minds being dulled by partaking in this substance. The revenue that growers and dispensaries will provide is not more important than our children’s futures or safety.”
McElroy supports the legalization of recreational marijuana.
“I believe it is important for the economic future of West Virginia that we fairly regulate and tax the sale of cannabis, so that we’re on equal footing with the surrounding states that have already done so,” she said.
The winner of the Democratic primary will run against Republican incumbent Dr. Matthew Rohrbach in the Nov. 8 general election.