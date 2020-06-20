MILTON — For most teenagers, the pandemic has meant navigating homework and lots of free time, but Scott Depot, West Virginia, teen Justin Hall stayed busier than ever.
Hall, 17, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 283, and for his Eagle Scout badge he spent the past several months working to improve the place veterans like his dad find fellowship and camaraderie.
Hall dedicated six homemade benches Saturday to the American Legion Milton Post 139, where his father, John Hall, a Navy veteran, is a member. Each bench represents the five different branches of military and POW/MIA soldiers.
The benches adorn the front of the Legion, with a black silhouette of each branch’s soldier behind it.
Hall honored the members of the Legion on Saturday during the dedication ceremony, recognizing veterans from each branch and presenting them with a token of appreciation for their service.
Post 139 Commander Wayne Legg presented Hall with a certificate of appreciation, along with Hall’s parents and City National Bank, which donated new American flags to spruce up the post’s flower beds to pair with the project. Legg said the new additions were very much appreciated by the members.
Hall said it took more than 270 hours to complete the benches. He started the project right as the pandemic was beginning, and it took work from him, his troop, and both immediate and extended family to complete. His grandfather, a Marine Corps veteran, donated the wood for the benches.
Hall said he considered a few other ideas for his Eagle Scout project, including a dog walking path for an animal shelter, but after talking to his dad, he decided to do something for the Legion.
He said it felt good to be able to give back to the veterans, especially coming from a long line of veterans.
Heading into his senior year at Winfield High School, Hall said he is still considering what his next steps will be, but he knows his Eagle Scout badge will help him achieve whatever goals he sets.