IRONTON — Two teenage boys charged with breaking into Dawson-Bryant Elementary and stealing a school bus have a pre-trial date May 2 in Lawrence County Juvenile Court, according to the office of Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
The two, aged 14 and 15, according to authorities, used a rock to break into the elementary school on Ohio 243 last April 8. Video of the break-in showed the two setting off several fire extinguishers, breaking into at least one classroom, stealing a laptop, some clothing from the lost and found and $60 from a desk, according to authorities.
The teenagers left a program at Mended Reeds along County Road 6 prior to the break-in.
The two were arrested in Greenfield, Ohio, where one of the boys was from. The school bus also was recovered. There was no damage to the bus, according to Dawson-Bryant Superintendent Steve Easterling.
"They were in the building about four hours," Easterling said. Authorities recovered the laptop, clothing and money and school personnel cleaned up the area were the boys set off the fire extinguishers, he said.
A trial in the case has been set for May 23, according to the prosecutor's office. Jenna Waldo is prosecuting the case. Bryan Cremeans and Chris Delawder, two local lawyers, have been appointed to represent the teenagers.
The two currently are being housed at the Ross County Juvenile Detention Center.
Charges including breaking and entering and theft were filed against the teenagers by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, said Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
