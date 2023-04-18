The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Two teenage boys charged with breaking into Dawson-Bryant Elementary and stealing a school bus have a pre-trial date May 2 in Lawrence County Juvenile Court, according to the office of Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.

The two, aged 14 and 15, according to authorities, used a rock to break into the elementary school on Ohio 243 last April 8. Video of the break-in showed the two setting off several fire extinguishers, breaking into at least one classroom, stealing a laptop, some clothing from the lost and found and $60 from a desk, according to authorities.

