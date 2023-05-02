IRONTON — Two 14-year-olds admitted on Tuesday to breaking into and vandalizing Dawson-Bryant Elementary School last month.
Mike Gleichauf, magistrate for the juvenile division of the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court, had a hearing for the two on Tuesday in Ironton. One of the juveniles, from Highland County, Ohio, admitted to charges of vandalism, breaking and entering and grand theft of a motor vehicle (a Dawson-Bryant school bus).
The other juvenile, from Scioto County, admitted to breaking and entering and vandalism, according to Gleichauf.
The two reportedly used a rock to break into the elementary school on Ohio 243 in the Deering area last month after leaving a program at Mended Reeds along County Road 6, according to authorities.
The juveniles and the school bus subsequently were recovered in Highland County. They have been held in Ross County Juvenile Detention Center pending the hearing.
They were transferred back to their home counties. Juvenile authorities there will make a final decision in the case. Under Ohio law, the maximum sentence they face is a six-month stay at a Department of Youth Services juvenile facility prior to them turning 21, according to Gleichauf.
Video of the break-in showed two juveniles setting off several fire extinguishers, breaking into at least one classroom and stealing a laptop and clothing. The laptop was recovered as was the school bus, which wasn't damaged, according to authorities.
