Logan Vandall, 16, a junior at Greenbrier West High School, shows off her new T-shirt to her classmates at the annual RazeTobacco Free Day at the West Virginia Capitol on Monday. More than 400 teens gathered from around the state at the event that helps educate them of the dangers of smoking, e-cigarettes and other tobacco as well as lobby legislators for more anti-tobacco funding.
Teens warned about the dangers of tobacco during RazeTobacco Free day at Capitol
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.