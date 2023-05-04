HUNTINGTON — People gathered outside the Cabell County Courthouse Thursday to observe the annual National Day of Prayer.
Organizers said that nationally, pastors, mayors and leaders from across the county participate in the observance.
The event included prayers for leaders, the military, schools, people experiencing homelessness, families, children in foster care, people struggling with addiction and many others.
“It’s wonderful that there’s at least one day set aside where it doesn’t matter what church you go to (or) what political party you’re affiliated with. You just come together in unity to pray as one for your community, for your leaders, for your faith and your nation,” said T-Anne See, the National Day of Prayer coordinator for Cabell County.
Ten churches were involved in the local event.
See began singing at the event many years ago and returned as an organizer. She sang one song at the end of the event.
Before the main event at noon was an hour-long concert featuring Christian singers and musicians from the area. Attendees brought lawn chairs to sit and enjoy the music leading up to the ceremony.
