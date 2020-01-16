HUNTINGTON — Ten more people have filed to run for Huntington City Council as of Wednesday.
Torrance “Terry” Houck, an independent, has filed for the District 3 seat, which includes downtown from 1st to 18th streets between the Ohio River and 8th Avenue. Houck is retired from the banking industry after 36 years. Democrats Samuel McGuffin and Aaron-Michael Fox have also filed for the seat.
Incumbent Tonia Kay Paige, a Democrat, has filed to retain her District 5 seat, which includes the city’s Fairfield neighborhood. Paige was first elected in 2016 and currently serves on the Mayor’s Committee on Diversity and Inclusion. Teresa Ann Johnson, a Democrat, has also filed for the seat.
Christopher Anastasia, Orianna Carter and Greg Jimison, all Democrats, have filed for the District 6 seat. The district includes a portion of the Southside, South Hills, Enslow Park, Walnut Hills, Beverly Hills, Stamford Park and streets off Norway Avenue to the eastern city limits. Anastasia is the business development manager at Dutch Miller Chevrolet who previously ran for council in 2016. Carter is a biology professor at Ohio University Southern. Jimison is a sub-agent for Lipscomb Tomblin Insurance Agency.
Democrats Andy McKee and Republican William Alfred Dawson Jr. previously filed for the seat. The seat is currently held by Republican Mark Bates, who cannot run again because of term limits but has officially filed for the West Virginia House of Delegates in District 16.
Linda Blough, a Republican, has filed to run for District 8, which includes Highlawn and a portion of the downtown area from 18th to 22nd streets between the Ohio River and 8th Avenue. Blough is president of the Highlawn Neighborhood Association. Josh Adkins, a Republican, previously filed for the seat.
Brian Asbury, a Republican, has filed to run in District 9, which includes Guyandotte, Altizer, a small portion of Highlawn between 28th and 31st streets, and the Arlington Park subdivision in the Beverly Hills area. Ally Layman, a Democrat, previously filed for the seat.
Steven A. Buyers and DuRon Jackson, both Democrats, and David Harrington, a Republican, have filed to run for one of council’s two at-large seats. Buyers is senior vice president at the American Institute for Preventive Medicine. Jackson is program director for the Phil Cline Family YMCA of Huntington and its Kids in Motion program. Harrington is retired and previously served as the director of administration and finance for former Mayor Jean Dean for eight years.
Democrat Bob Bailey and Republican Joshua Garnes previously filed for the seat. One seat is currently held by Rebecca Howe, who cannot run again because of term limits.
Other candidates who have applied since the filing period began include: incumbent Joyce Clark, a Democrat, and Tyler Bowen, a Republican, for District 1; Pete Gillespie and Johnny McCallister, both Democrats, and Jim Rumbaugh, a Republican, for District 2; incumbent Jennifer Wheeler, a Democrat, for District 4; and incumbent Mike Shockley, a Democrat, and Luke Brumfield, a Republican, for District 7.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has also filed for re-election as a Democrat, and Scott Caserta has filed to run for the mayor’s position as a Republican.
The city’s primary election is May 12 and the general election is Nov. 3, which coincides with state and federal elections.
Candidates seeking the positions of mayor or City Council member have until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 31 to submit their candidacy forms. Candidacy forms may be picked up and submitted at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.