HUNTINGTON — Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Cabell County school system, resulting in 55 people being asked to quarantine.
According to a news release from Cabell County Schools, two individuals at Cabell Midland High School have tested positive for COVID-19. One of the individuals was last at school Nov. 5, while the second individual was last at school Nov. 2. Contact tracing for both cases resulted in one additional person being asked to quarantine.
At the Cabell County Career Technology Center, an individual tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Nov. 4. Contact tracing resulted in no additional quarantines being requested for that case.
Three individuals at Huntington High School have also tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals were last at school Nov. 2, Nov. 6 and Nov. 10. Contact tracing in these cases resulted in 27 additional people at the school being asked to quarantine.
An individual at Davis Creek Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Nov. 6. Contact tracing resulted in five additional people at the school being asked to quarantine.
An individual at Explorer Academy also tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Nov. 6. Contact tracing for that case resulted in 15 additional people at the school being asked to quarantine.
At Highlawn Elementary School, an individual tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Oct. 30. Contact tracing resulted in no additional quarantines being requested for that case.
An individual at the Central Office tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at work Nov. 6. Contact tracing resulted in seven additional people at the Central Office being asked to quarantine.
The schools remain open and on the blended learning schedules previously announced, while the Central Office remains open and on a regular schedule, the release said.
Statewide in West Virginia, 696 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, for a total of 30,897. There were also two new deaths reported, for a total of 555.
The deaths were a 95-year-old woman from Marshall County and an 87-year-old man from Cabell County, the 41st virus-related death for Cabell.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (246), Berkeley (2,062), Boone (477), Braxton (92), Brooke (326), Cabell (1,948), Calhoun (41), Clay (92), Doddridge (83), Fayette (893), Gilmer (166), Grant (222), Greenbrier (278), Hampshire (193), Hancock (326), Hardy (136), Harrison (816), Jackson (482), Jefferson (822), Kanawha (4,401), Lewis (182), Lincoln (332), Logan (866), Marion (530), Marshall (659), Mason (218), McDowell (232), Mercer (975), Mineral (463), Mingo (797), Monongalia (2,625), Monroe (290), Morgan (191), Nicholas (238), Ohio (898), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (50), Pocahontas (79), Preston (293), Putnam (1,260), Raleigh (1,049), Randolph (515), Ritchie (79), Roane (127), Summers (195), Taylor (199), Tucker (72), Tyler (95), Upshur (336), Wayne (723), Webster (43), Wetzel (288), Wirt (63), Wood (1,285) and Wyoming (468).
There were 586 active cases in Cabell County on Thursday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with patients’ ages ranging from 15 to 81. The county has reported a total of 1,578 cases, with 34 deaths, including one new virus-related death Thursday.
Statewide, 7,101 new cases were reported, for a total of 274,457, and 35 new deaths, for a total of 5,658.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, for a total of 1,098. Patients’ ages ranged from 2 months old to 84 years old, and two of the patients, including the 2-month-old, are hospitalized.
There have been 340 cases reported in Boyd County just this month.
Statewide, there were 2,342 new cases reported, for a total of 129,680. A release from the Governor’s Office says 1,311 are hospitalized with the virus, with 299 of those in ICU and 163 on a ventilator.
There were also 18 new deaths reported, for a total of 1,622.
More than 143,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Thursday, for a total of 10,314,254, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 241,069 deaths related to the virus.