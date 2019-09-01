HUNTINGTON — Ten years ago, a 25-year-old Ian Thornton decided Huntington's vibrant music scene needed a festival to call its own.
A decade later, that scene, and that festival, are still thriving — both having helped incubate national acts like Tyler Childers and Ona, and allowed up-and-comers from the Tri-State to share the same stage.
The 10th annual Huntington Music and Arts Festival (HMAF) capped off what's grown to be a week of special events and popups with a day (and night) of locally grown music Saturday at the Ritter Park Amphitheater.
"Every band was just a local band at one point in time," Thornton said backstage as one act changed to another. "Sometimes there's this stigma about local music; like you may go to see a headliner, but you'll miss the opener because you don't know their name.
"But you have to start somewhere, you have to support it, and people need to know that they are supported."
Tyler Childers, whose newest album "Country Squire" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country charts in August, played his first festival gig at HMAF in 2011. Ona, who headlined this year's festival, now tours nationally so often that it's become an uncommon treat to hear them back in Huntington.
HMAF is organized as not just a platform for those local acts shooting for the stars, but also as a testament that great music isn't some far-away luxury; it's being developed in Huntington.
"I think the idea of that is true enough that people have, thankfully, continued to support it for 10 years," Thornton said.
Ally Fletcher is one of the newer singer-songwriters cutting her teeth on the Huntington scene.
Where Thornton was 25 a decade ago when he founded HMAF, Fletcher was 8 years old, having just this year grown old enough to legally play at the V Club downtown.
Having played mostly bars and restaurants, HMAF is the first festival bill for Fletcher, a Huntington native and Marshall University freshman.
The Huntington scene was there long before she was; she knows that, and expressed gratitude to be getting a foothold on that groundwork.
"It definitely makes me feel hopeful that I can get where I want to be in music," Fletcher said prior to taking the stage. "I don't even have the words to extend my gratitude to the people who allowed me to do this, and I hope this gets me where I want to go."