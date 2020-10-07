HUNTINGTON — Huntington firefighters were able to knock down a fire at a three-story apartment building just after noon Wednesday.
The call about a structure fire came in around 12:18 p.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington, according to Fire Chief Jan Rader.
“First-arriving units saw heavy fire blowing out of the second story of an apartment building,” Rader said. “They were able to take a hand line out upstairs immediately and knock it down, while other crews were coming in to search for anybody that might be in the building.”
Rader says there were five or six tenants home at the time of the fire, but all escaped without injury. One resident reported hearing an explosion in an apartment.
“We were able to get it under control quickly, within 15 to 20 minutes,” she said. “The smoke detectors worked and someone reported it immediately. If this had happened at night when people in the building may have been sleeping, this might have had a different outcome.”
There was smoke and water damage throughout the building, Rader said.
The fire originated in an apartment where the tenants were all at work, and the fire marshal was on scene trying to determine how the fire started, Rader added.
She said when firefighters respond to an apartment building fire with possible entrapment, it puts them, and all first responders, in a different mode.
“You understand the urgency, and all agencies are trying to get there as quickly as possible,” she said. “I am very proud of the Huntington firefighters on scene. They made an amazing stop on this.”