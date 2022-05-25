CHARLESTON — The state of West Virginia has reached a $161.5 million settlement with two pharmaceutical manufacturers, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday.
Instead of presenting closing arguments Wednesday morning in the Kanawha County Courthouse, Morrisey told Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope that his office had reached an agreement “late last night” with Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. and a group of companies owned by Allergan Finance.
The parties still have to work out more detailed terms of the settlement, so the case isn’t completely closed, pending Swope’s approval of the settlement. Morrisey said he believes the settlement is the largest “state-negotiated settlement in the state’s history.”
“It’s been a long trial and, as we have said from the very beginning, we are looking for accountability,” Morrisey said in a news release Wednesday. “This settlement, along with other settlements we will receive from other cases, will provide significant help to those affected the most by the opioid crisis in West Virginia.”
The settlement put an end to the trial, which began April 4.
From the bench, Swope said he had “never seen a trial of this magnitude” during his more than 30-year career and commended all the parties for their civility throughout the case.
The trial itself was a “big risk,” Morrisey said in a news conference after court adjourned Wednesday morning.
Closing arguments in the case originally were scheduled to begin Tuesday, but they were pushed back to Wednesday amid settlement talks. Instead of what was scheduled to be 10 hours of closing arguments, court convened for about 10 minutes before Swope adjourned.
In total, the settlement is worth $161.531 million.
Morrisey said that amount includes $134.5 million in cash, and Teva has agreed to provide $27 million in Narcan to the state. Teva manufactures Narcan, a brand of naloxone, a drug that’s used to treat people suffering an opioid overdose.
The portion of the cash settlement that doesn’t go toward attorney costs and other fees will be dispersed among local governments.
Teva is part of an ongoing nationwide opioid case with state governments, and Morrisey said West Virginia still could get 2.25% of the amount of that settlement if it turns out to be worth more than the settlement his office reached in this case.
Representatives of county governments in 51 of West Virginia’s 55 counties have signed a memorandum of understanding, which establishes the structure of the settlement, with the Attorney General’s Office.
Government officials in Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Hampshire counties had not signed the agreement as of Wednesday, Morrisey said.
The settlement is the second in the case since the trial began. Johnson & Johnson, parent company to Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., reached a $99 million settlement with the state April 18, about two weeks into the trial.
In total, Morrisey said, his office had reached $296 million in settlements with Johnson & Johnson, Teva, Allergan, Endo International and McKinsey & Co.
Morrisey indicated that a portion of the cash settlement could go toward per diem jail fees that counties have incurred as a result of the substance abuse epidemic.
On Sunday, Preston County Commissioner David Price told a state legislative committee that the substance abuse epidemic is the biggest cause of overcrowding in the state’s 10 regional jails and the financial burden on counties to pay the increasing jail bills.
As of Wednesday, there were 5,262 people in the regional jails, according to a COVID-19 data sheet the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation provided to the Department of Health and Human Resources. The jails are equipped to house 4,265 people.
The state alleged that the pharmaceutical manufacturers violated West Virginia’s Consumer Credit Protection Act by using deceptive and misleading marketing practices when selling their opioid products, and created a public nuisance by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioid medications.
Morrisey originally filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court in 2019. It later was moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel, where Swope became the presiding judge.
West Virginia also alleged that the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies argued that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications. They also argued that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share, with nearly every relevant medication taking up less than 1% of the total, that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
The trial began April 4, and the state rested its case May 5. Morrisey said Wednesday the state presented 54 witnesses and 630 documents into evidence during the trial.
Swope did not set a date as to when the parties would present the settlement to him.