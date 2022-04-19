HUNTINGTON — Testimony continued Tuesday in the trial of a man accused in a fatal 2017 Huntington shooting in broad daylight.
Antwon Rayshawn Starkey, 34, is charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the death of KaFrederick “Bae Bae” McEachin, 25, who was killed Dec. 12, 2017, around 11:20 a.m. at Huntington Mart on Hal Greer Boulevard.
According to criminal complaints, Starkey said he shot McEachin after learning that he was connected to the shooting of Starkey’s 14-year-old stepdaughter Nov. 29, 2017.
Assistant prosecutor Lauren Plymale started Tuesday’s proceedings with the first witness, Huntington Mart cashier Michelle Montoya, who was working during the shooting.
Plymale and Montoya reviewed camera footage from several camera views at the gas station. Montoya identified each customer from around 4 a.m. to the shooting that started inside a little after 11:20 a.m., but continued outside. Montoya testified that she heard Starkey comment about the shooting of his stepdaughter and McEachin say he had nothing to do with it. Montoya said McEachin was a frequent customer but Starkey was not.
Defense attorney Abe Saad questioned Montoya about the conversation between Starkey and McEachin that she said she heard, with Saad saying he was not aware of it. Montoya said she only spoke to one female prosecutor and no one else, including police, since the incident occurred. Montoya told Saad she left the gas station after the shooting and tried to return later that day, but police would not let her go past the crime scene tape.
Khosen Perkins, IT director for the City of Huntington, was also called to the stand and provided footage retrieved from a business next to Huntington Mart on the morning of the shooting, which Perkins obtained when he was employed as the IT coordinator at the Huntington Police Department. The footage showed different angles of the shooting, including a closer view of McEachin on the ground, Starkey fleeing from the scene, and witnesses, police and EMT at the scene.
Huntington resident Michael Fannin testified about his experience with Starkey the day of the shooting. Fannin said he drove Starkey two to 10 times every day to various locations like the grocery store or to pick up dinner. On the morning of the shooting, Fannin picked up Starkey, who Fannin testified was noticeably “out of breath, like he was running.”
Fannin testified that Starkey admitted shooting McEachin because of his stepdaughter’s injuries from a shooting a few weeks earlier and that Starkey said, “Actions have consequences.”
Saad questioned Fannin’s testimony Tuesday, comparing it to Fannin’s statements to police the day of the shooting, when Fannin said he was high. Fannin said his mind was “clear” Tuesday and that he had been sober for almost three years.
Also testifying Tuesday was Cabell County home confinement officer Matthew Denning, who said that on the morning of Dec. 12, 2017, he was in the drive-thru at a nearby restaurant and heard gunshots in the area. Denning drove toward the Huntington Mart, where he saw McEachin’s body on the ground and reported it to 911 from his cruiser.
Cabell County paramedic Bryan Lewis testified that he responded to the shooting to assess McEachin, who was dead, and covered him with a white sheet.
During his testimony Tuesday, Sgt. Paul Matovich with the Huntington Police Department confirmed the location of the shooting on an enlarged map of Huntington and said HPD set up surveillance at Starkey’s apartment — about 19 blocks from Huntington Mart — after the shooting.
City of Huntington purchasing director Dan Underwood, who was a captain with HPD in 2017, testified about arresting Starkey the day of the shooting.
Underwood said he was not on scene but went to the A.D. Lewis Community Center because it was close to the scene. He testified that he left the community center in an unmarked police car following reports that Starkey wanted to turn himself in at a nearby restaurant.
Cabell County chief medical examiner Alan Mock’s testimony was shown Tuesday in a video deposition recorded earlier this month.
Mock said the gunshots broke McEachin’s left ninth rib and right fifth rib; struck the left and right lung; struck the membrane surrounding the heart; struck the heart’s electrical system; and obliterated the atrium and ventricle valves — causing the heart to split in half. Mock said McEachin’s wounds were considered unsurvivable.
Judge Greg Howard said the case could last all week. Testimony will continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Cabell County Courthouse.