HUNTINGTON — The trial of a man accused of killing a Huntington woman and dismembering her body continued Thursday.
Argie Lee Jeffers, 78, is charged with murder and concealment of a deceased human body in the death of Carrie “CJ Wood” Sowards, whose partially dismembered body was found Sept. 23, 2017, in the Guyandotte River.
A police investigation led to Jeffers’ home that month, where forensic evidence implied a “major bloodletting” had occurred. He was arrested months later when a relative told police he helped the man discard some old buckets into a carwash trash container. Upon looking into the buckets, the relative saw body parts consistent with missing pieces of the found body.
Friends and family members testified Thursday and described their knowledge of the relationship between Jeffers and Sowards.
Kaylane Hannon, a former bartender at a Huntington strip club where Sowards was employed, testified that Sowards would confide in Hannon about her relationship with Jeffers.
Hannon testified that, based on the stories Sowards told her, the relationship was sexually and verbally abusive.
Former Huntington Police Department Detective Chris Sperry testified that Jeffers told him in an interview that he and Sowards were in a sexual relationship and she lived “on and off” with Jeffers.
Jeffers never visited the strip club, according to Hannon, but Hannon said she knew Sowards stayed at his residence at times, although she never seemed excited to go. Hannon also testified that she was aware Sowards used drugs.
“She was someone's daughter. She was a mother. She was a human,” Hannon testified. “She had every right to breathe, just as much as anyone in this room. And no one had any right to judge her or take her last breath but God himself.”
Jeremy Jeffers, Argie Jeffers' grandson who discovered the body parts in the buckets at the carwash, said Thursday he was reluctant for his name and photograph to be published by the media. Now almost 30, Jeremy Jeffers said he had known Sowards since he was a teenager, and he referred to her as his grandfather’s girlfriend.
The grandson testified that the gloves Jeffers wore to throw out the buckets that day in 2017 “threw him off,” so he returned to the carwash with a friend to check the buckets for drugs. He testified that he wanted to make “quick cash” with the drugs Jeffers told him was inside the buckets.
After the grandson and his friend opened the buckets — recorded on surveillance video — the grandson called 911 and confronted Jeffers, who said he was not the one who had killed Sowards.
Jeffers’ daughter, Teresa Bellomy, testified that the family is close and that she would visit her father every day, sometimes several times a day. Bellomy said Jeffers and Sowards’ relationship lasted 15 to 18 months, but may have been longer.
“My dad loved her. … And you can’t control who you love,” Bellomy said.
While prosecutors and law enforcement officers have questioned a clean room in Jeffers’ house, Bellomy testified Thursday that the hardwood floor in that room was not covered prior to Sowards' death. Bellomy said she was 7 when the family moved into the home and her mother took the original carpet out.
She also testified that several buckets were at the residence because Jeffers was a contractor by trade and painted.
Defense attorney Raymond Nolan said a local motorcycle club had 5-gallon buckets at its club, and one had the same warning label that was on a bucket retrieved from the river. He said that information was noted in the case report, but a search warrant was not executed at the club.
Steve Fitz, a detective with the Huntington Police Department, showed the jury two of the buckets that had been found in the Ohio River in 2017, expressing discomfort at the buckets' odor while examining them.
The trial is expected to be completed Friday, with testimony by Argie Jeffers at 9 a.m. and closing arguments in Cabell County Judge Alfred Ferguson's courtroom.