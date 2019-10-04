HUNTINGTON — Bull riders from around the world are in Huntington this week, preparing to square off in epic 8-second confrontations with massive animals, but on Thursday, a top competitor took time away from the sport to visit local children.
One of the riders anticipated to be a top contender in the competition, Bryan Titman, from East Bernard, Texas, visited the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital to bring a little cheer to young patients Thursday.
The 30-year-old this year has recorded nine Top-10 finishes, including two third-place efforts on the Velocity Tour in Santa Maria and Bakersfield, California.
PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour takes place at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5.