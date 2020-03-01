HUNTINGTON — A Texas man who was found with more than 1,000 ecstasy pills and crack cocaine after a police chase in Huntington last year admitted his guilt in federal court last week.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Alonzo Wayne Clay Jr., 31, of Austin, Texas, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers in Huntington on Thursday to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.
Clay was arrested by Huntington police Sept. 18, 2019. While conducting surveillance in the 2200 block of 8th Avenue in Huntington, members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force saw the driver of a white vehicle with Texas plates make what they believed to be a drug transaction, police previously said.
An officer in a marked Huntington Police Department cruiser attempted a traffic stop in the area of 20th Street and 9th Avenue, but the driver, later determined to be Clay, fled the area south to Norway Avenue. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle drove north on 25th Street where it crashed into a vehicle driven by an HPD detective who was driving southbound on 25th Street. The collision disabled both vehicles.
Clay allegedly told police he had fled because he had drugs and a gun in the car, adding that he was a convicted felon.
Detectives recovered 1,000 ecstasy pills, approximately 24 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 7 grams of cocaine, marijuana, scales, multiple cellphones and a loaded pistol.
While checking Clay for warrants, 911 dispatchers told detectives that a nationwide alert for Clay warned law enforcement to use extreme caution when approaching him due to an alleged history of violent and gang-related crime.
He faces up to 20 years in prison at his June 8 sentencing.