HUNTINGTON — “Brad Smith likes Rorrer FYI”
So said a text from Marshall University Board of Governors member Chris Miller to Huntington City Council Chairman Mike Shockley. The message was sent while the council met for a public vote to fill a vacant council seat.
“Brad Smith has reached out to me about Rorrer. He likes him,” Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, wrote in a text to Shockley sent at about the same time.
“Dude. Rorrer is the key for you to have your own slate of votes. What are you doing?” political strategist Michael Dillon wrote to Shockley a few minutes later. “And backing of Miller and Brad smith for your future endeavors”
“DuRon, it’s Chris miller. Checking in on city council vote,” Miller texted Councilman DuRon Jackson during the meeting. “For what it’s worth, Brad Smith is a big Jim Rorrer fan. Brad is a good guy to know.”
“Rorrer” is Jim Rorrer, one of seven applicants for the vacant council seat, representing District 4, following former council Chairwoman Jennifer Wheeler’s resignation. Brad D. Smith is the former Intuit CEO and president and a major Marshall University donor.
The texts during the meeting were eyebrow-raising but not illegal.
State law requires government entities such as city councils to hold open, or public, meetings so taxpayers and others can observe as public business is conducted.
But state open meetings law predates modern technology, meaning it does not contemplate texting or use of messaging apps that allow elected officials to carry on private conversations when their deliberations are supposed to be public. The practice does not violate current council rules. It shows that during meetings some people have access to council members outside public comment.
That was the case during the July 22 special meeting, according to records obtained by The Herald-Dispatch under the Freedom of Information Act.
After deadlocked votes to fill Wheeler’s seat, the council chose Sarah Walling.
The newspaper requested records of phone calls, text messages and emails sent and received by council members during the time frame in which the meeting was held.
Shockley since has introduced an ordinance that would bar council members from using electronic communication devices during meetings. A committee tabled the proposal Aug. 9.
‘My phone is blowing up’
The council seat opened when Wheeler moved from District 4, which includes the Southside, South Hills and Harveytown neighborhoods.
Under the city charter in such circumstances, the council selects a replacement to finish the term. Candidates from District 4 submitted applications to the City Clerk’s Office.
During the special meeting July 22, the council privately interviewed the applicants, then met in public to nominate candidates. The council deadlocked while trying to choose between Walling and Rorrer. Six votes were needed to land the seat.
Councilman Dale Anderson lobbied his colleagues for Rorrer.
“Do we have the votes for Rorrer?” Anderson wrote in a text sent to Shockley before the council began voting. Shockley didn’t answer.
Anderson also texted two councilmen who weren’t in attendance. Todd Sweeney said he was at work. Tyler Bowen said he was out of town to take a registration test.
“My phone is blowing up from Chris Miller to Delegates on why you both aren’t here attempting to pickup a seat and make another much needed ally. You both should expect phone calls from folks watching this meeting,” Anderson wrote before votes were cast.
Anderson’s text was provided by Sweeney and Bowen in response to the newspaper’s open records request but not by Anderson, who said he must have missed the message when reviewing his records.
No texts from Miller turned up in Anderson’s records either, though the councilman said the Marshall board member was among those “blowing up” his phone. Anderson said he probably spoke with Miller on the Signal app about “the need for investment dollars in Huntington, I think.” Signal allows users to send encrypted messages that can be permanently deleted. Anderson said his Signal messages are set to delete after a minute.
Anderson also texted Councilman Pat Jones.
“Hold the line,” a message said while council was in session. “Sweeney is on the way”
Sweeney never came to the meeting.
About 7:15 p.m., Anderson texted Dillon contact information for council members Jackson, Tia Rumbaugh and Sweeney.
“Text him fast,” Anderson wrote after sending Jackson’s information. “Call DuRon, have Chris… Call.”
Anderson described Dillon as a friend who helped the councilman run his campaign. A Republican, Anderson was elected last fall to represent District 9.
Asked why he sent Dillon contact information for other council members, Anderson said he wanted to share Rorrer’s qualifications.
“I’m simply trying to make sure that everybody gets heard on, you know, what the qualifications for Jim were,” Anderson said. “I think either way it went, you know, Sarah or Jim, they’re both good people. They’re both still living in their district. They’re both involved in their district. Huntington’s going to be fine either way,” Anderson said.
The vice president of the Huntington Stormwater Utility Board and former interim director of the Brad D. Smith Business Incubator in downtown Huntington, Rorrer warranted support for his business acumen, Anderson said.
“Business is the thing that Huntington needs, really badly, right?” Anderson said. “We all know that. And so, I’m looking for the business, the creativity, that’s … what we need. We need jobs in this city, and we need lots of them.”
‘The best information’
Asked about his interactions with the council, Miller referred to federal infrastructure and rescue funding the city is preparing to receive as well as possible money from the city and Cabell County’s opioids lawsuit.
He said he was tired of sitting on the sidelines.
“Our City Council has an obligation, and it seems to be … It needs some improvement, invested activity from not only our council members but from our community,” he said.
Miller said he didn’t know Walling had applied. She will do “an excellent job,” he said.
After his interview with The Herald-Dispatch, Miller took to social media.
“Any good citizen should want to ensure that our local government is correctly postured and prepared,” he tweeted. “Make no mistake, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and we must get it right for Huntington to be relevant in the next 80 years.”
Linville said he saw while watching the meeting that Shockley had changed his vote. When the council recessed, Linville said, he texted Shockley.
“Anytime that you’re making a … decision that you want to have the best information, you know, possible and available,” Linville said.
The delegate said he brought up Rorrer to Smith in a conversation they had about legislation.
“He’s smart, articulate, has quite a resume,” Linville said of Rorrer, “and … when folks like that are willing to put themselves forward for public service, you know, you hope to support them to the greatest degree possible because … let’s be honest, you know, he’s been a very successful individual.”
Linville said Smith’s similarly high regard for Rorrer was relevant because Smith is accomplished and respected.
“From that end, you know,” Linville said, “if Mr. Smith, you know, made a recommendation to me of someone for something … I would take that quite seriously and do my own due diligence, but I would take that quite seriously because, you know, he clearly has an eye for talent.”
Linville said he heard from neither Miller nor Dillon on the topic. The lawmaker added that he didn’t recall telling anyone else he’d spoken with Smith about Rorrer.
Dillon said he splits time between West Virginia and Kentucky and most of his political clients are Republicans. He said he backed Rorrer “because some of the council members were interested in supporting Jim Rorrer.”
Dillon said he texted Shockley based on the thinking the councilman was considering changing parties. Shockley, a Democrat, said he is not contemplating a switch. Rorrer said he is a registered independent.
“My involvement is that we have clients that are members of the Republican Party and, you know, the Republican Party has a platform that’s very well-published,” Dillon said, “and, you know, it’s my job to execute their, you know, their deal.”
Smith’s regard for Rorrer mattered, Dillon said, because of Smith’s record of investing in the city.
“The hope there is that, you know, he has engagement, more engagement in the city so he continues to do more things in the city,” Dillon said.
‘I was not aware of that’
Smith’s presence in the city and at Marshall is felt.
After retiring from Intuit, Smith and his wife, Alys, formed the Wing 2 Wing Foundation, which focuses on education, entrepreneurship and the environment.
In 2015, the couple made their first major donation to Marshall, creating a $10 million scholarship fund for first-generation college students from West Virginia and Ohio. They followed in 2018 with a $25 million donation to build the new College of Business, which will sit on 4th Avenue and bear Smith’s name. Smith also was instrumental in establishing the business incubator, also named for him and for which Rorrer formerly served as executive director.
Smith said he didn’t expect to have a presence in discussions about filling the District 4 council seat, and he was unaware his name was being bandied about during the meeting.
“I have to say, I’m disappointed that a.) someone spoke on my behalf in a situation where I hadn’t even offered any perspective other than my experience in having worked with Jim in a very different capacity,” Smith said. “And then … I don’t know anything about these texts, but … that, for me, is concerning as well.”
Rorrer said he also was unaware.
“If anybody was texting or sending emails … or tweets, or however they might get in touch with somebody via their cellphone while they’re in a council meeting, I was not aware of that, would not encourage that,” Rorrer said.
Smith said he received a July 20 email from Miller asking whether Rorrer is the “right guy” for the City Council. Smith said he responded that in leading the incubator, he found Rorrer “to be strategic, results-oriented and civic-minded in terms of economic development ideas.”
“He pushed for change and was willing to share ideas and perspectives that were contrary to the current direction if he felt it would produce a higher return. I also found him to be an honest broker who was candid and truthful,” Smith said.
Smith said he was unaware of a council vacancy, Rorrer and others being candidates to fill an open seat and of the texts that turned up in response to the newspaper’s open records request.
While he seeks to stay abreast of news at Marshall and West Virginia universities and other topics related to his philanthropic interests, Smith said, he does not follow local politics.
‘It’s an electronic world’
Situations like the one that unfolded in the July 22 meeting lack precedent, said Patrick McGinley, a West Virginia University law professor widely regarded as the state’s foremost authority on open government.
“This is really a situation that I haven’t seen before, and there’s no judicial interpretation about anything like this … case, opinions,” he said. “And there’s nothing specifically in the West Virginia open meetings law that addresses something like this.”
Internal rules or an ordinance like the one Shockley proposed are options for ensuring meetings are open. Shockley’s electronic communications ban has been tabled for six months to allow for an overall review of the Rules of Council.
“All I am trying to do is to protect the integrity of open meetings and did not want outside influence for votes,” Shockley said.
During an Administration and Finance meeting Aug. 9, Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh echoed Shockley’s concerns.
“In addition, there is a chance for certain members, like myself, a young member, a new member of City Council who might not be aware of all the ethical and moral obligations of our position to be influenced by external factors, such as texts and phone calls from political parties and individuals who want to influence votes, which is peculiar, but I guess that’s what politics is all about,” she said.
Anderson said he frequently receives texts and Facebook messages from constituents. He said he’s worried about the potential impact of a ban like the one Shockley suggests.
“I don’t think it would be good for constituents, no,” Anderson said, “because I think the phones would be off, and you … may have more questions to answer after you get out of your meeting as to why you voted for something or why did you say this or why didn’t you say this instead of this. You know, not everybody’s … engaged, but we do have some constituents in the city that are really engaged. They’re paying attention and they’re lighting up their council member in a good way.”
Dillon said it’s part of how people communicate now.
“I think it’s an electronic world,” he said, “and, you know, in the world of real-time communication and media, you know, yes, you should always imagine that people are communicating in that world.”