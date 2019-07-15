HD Media
Through its statewide scholarship program, The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation (TGKVF) has awarded 362 post-secondary scholarships for a total of $736,812 this year.
These scholarships will assist students from all over West Virginia in pursuing post-secondary education during the 2019-20 academic year. The Foundation has more than 100 scholarship funds available and many of these funds have varying eligibility criteria (financial need, county of residence, high school attended, intended major, academic achievement, community service, etc.).
Those interested in applying should visit the Foundation's website at www.tgkvf.org and click on the Scholarships tab to learn more about TGKVF's Scholarship Program. The 2020-21 scholarship application will be available online beginning Nov. 1, 2019 and the deadline to apply will be Jan. 15, 2020.
The 2019-20 winners included:
CABELL COUNTY: Jacob Spry, $2,000; Skylar Davis, $2,000; Grace Kinder, $2,000; Rachel King, $5,000; Rachel Lake, $1,000; Savannah Sakhai, $2,000; Rebecca Hall, $2,000.
LINCOLN COUNTY: Lillian Lucas, $1,650; William Thomas, $2,000; Savannah Adkins, $2,000; Karah Alberts, $2,000; Annika Godwin, $2,000; Kaylin Nelson, $2,000; Logan Christian, $4,000; Kiara Pauley, $2,000; Jerrad Price, $2,000; Emily Thomas, $2,150.
PUTNAM COUNTY: Jeremy Blake, $2,000; Allison Harold, $1,000; Evan Haley, $1,000; Brooklyn DeMoss, $1,000; Kaitlyn Dillard, $2,000; Jacob Burkhammer, $2,000; McKenzie Allen, $1,000; Nicholas Hanna, $1,000; Amber Layne, $1,000; Jaxon Miller, $1,000; Tyler Morlachetta, $1,000; Brooklyn Persinger, $1,000; Emmelia Braun, $4,000; Sequoya Bua-Iam, $10,000; Bailee Keblesh, $4,000; Rachel Martin, $6,000; Olivia Newhouse, $3,000; Tylee Oldham, $3,000; David Smith, $6,000; Emmelee Newhouse, $2,000; Jessica Pontier, $1,500; Autumn Smith, $1,500; Trey Bennett, $2,300; Karissa Hudnall, $2,150; Hunter Allen, $2,000; Callen Bostic, $1,500; Abigail Short, $2,000; Sydney Smith, $2,000; Olivia Hart, $1,000.
WAYNE COUNTY: Moriah Corns-Stanley, $2,000; Tiffani Brewster, $2,000; Jacob Simpkins, $2,000.