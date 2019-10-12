HUNTINGTON — The League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area and Delta Sigma Theta sorority are inviting the public to attend their kickoff to celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the West Huntington Library, 901 14th St. West.
Refreshments will be served.
Plans are to create enthusiasm for celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment confirmation Aug. 26, 2020. The groups will share statewide, community and Marshall University’s plans for celebrations as well as generate ideas for other events throughout the year.