HUNTINGTON — The League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area and Delta Sigma Theta sorority are inviting the public to attend their kickoff to celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the West Huntington Library, 901 14th St. West.

Refreshments will be served.

Plans are to create enthusiasm for celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment confirmation Aug. 26, 2020. The groups will share statewide, community and Marshall University’s plans for celebrations as well as generate ideas for other events throughout the year.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.