HUNTINGTON — While out shopping for Small Business Saturday, several families bought a live Christmas tree during the opening day for the 39th annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Christmas Tree Sale in Huntington and Ashland.
According to the organization, all trees are freshly cut and are shipped from Floyd County in Virginia. Back by popular demand are the White Pine, Scotch Pine, Concolor Fir and Fraser Fir. Fraser Fir wreaths will also be available.
Trees can be purchased from three area lots. They are available in Huntington at HIMG on U.S. 60 East and on 6th Avenue and 1st Street at the old FoodFair location. They are available in Ashland at the Ashland Tennis Center at 13th Street and Oakview Road.
The trees are available from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.
Hundreds of volunteers from clubs, organizations and businesses are assisting with the sale, and all proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State. The organization serves children through the mentoring of adult volunteers on a one-to-one basis.
For more information, call 304-522-2191 or visit bbbstristate.org.