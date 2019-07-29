HUNTINGTON — Honoring the late, great Huntington native blues singer Diamond Teeth Mary Smith McClain, the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District has announced a great line-up of talented musicians for this year's Diamond Teeth Mary Blues & Arts Festival.
This free blues music festival is scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, and features headliner Noah Wotherspoon, who will be joined by the Huntington Blues Society, which will feature an array of the area's greatest blues artists.
Wotherspoon, a Cincinnati native, has been mesmerizing audiences with his soulful guitar playing since he was a teenager. At 16, he headlined the Best Buy stage at the Chicago Blues Fest, and soon after, he recorded the album "Buzz Me" on APO Records that featured blues legend Hubert.
In 2015, Wotherspoon received the "Best Guitarist Award" at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee, and the band placed second in the finals. Since the competition, they have been playing festivals and venues around the world.
Wotherspoon has worked with and opened for a wide range of well-known artists including Joe Bonamassa, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Johnny Lang, Chris Isaak, Boz Skaggs and Leon Russell.
The festival will also have beer, soft drinks and more, while celebrating its 10th year at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington.
"We honor the legendary 'Queen of Blues' Mary McClain, whose roots were planted right here in Huntington," the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District said in a press release announcing this year's event. "Her ashes were scattered at Heritage Station at her request in the very place where she hopped her first train in 1915 to follow her dream."
This event is made possible by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and sponsored in part by iHeart Media, the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Wesbanco, Delta by Marriot, Mayo Tree Service and Coca-Cola.
Heritage Station is located at 210 11th St. in Downtown Huntington. For more information, call the Park District at 304-696-5954 or visit ghprd.org.