HUNTINGTON - The Tri-State Amateur Radio Association, TARA, will have its 57th annual Hamfest at the New Baptist Church from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. A spaghetti dinner for setup crew and commercial vendors will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the church.
Hamfest welcomes amateur radio operators, and the event will feature sales, trades, forums, license tests, fellowship and food, according to Judy Taylor, a member of TARA.
"It's a gathering of ham radio operators for flea marketing and sales and swaps and a general good time," Taylor said. "Buy, sell, trade, eat food, shake hands and tell tall tales."
Hamfest visitors can buy, sell and trade radios, parts and accessories.
"There will be opportunities to pick up all of the spare parts that you kept a list of all year because you needed one of these or two of those and you really can't buy them around here," Taylor said.
People can purchase tables for $10 to set their wares on, and Taylor said those wanting to do so ahead of time may contact Theresa Killen at 740-550-3811, but they can purchase tables Saturday as well.
Taylor said an important part of any Hamfest is meeting people face to face.
"A lot of times ham radio is a thing you do by yourself, in your basement or your garage, and you talk to people all over the world, but you don't necessarily meet them in person," she said. "We do like to get together and see each other."
Admission to Hamfest is $5 and is free to those under 12. Taylor said the $5 gives people a ticket for a chance to win prizes, with drawings throughout the day. The grand prize is $200 cash.
Those who would like more information or are interested in participating may email wd8eop@gmail.com or call 304-633-3988.
"Ham radio is about 500 hobbies all in one, and the way you do it changes as you go through your life," Taylor said. "It's a fun thing to do when you're a kid and when you're a really old person and every place in between. We try to attract all of those people so that you can see what other people are doing with the hobby."