HUNTINGTON — Somewhere tucked away in nearly any American's mind is a fond memory or two (or several) made with a hot dog in hand.
It remains as ubiquitous to the American experience as it is humble and satisfying — a testament that a meal doesn't need frills or silverware to hit the spot like it always has.
It's that collective appreciation that's made the annual West Virginia Hot Dog Festival in downtown Huntington a repeated success for 15 years. The 14-hour-long day of food, music, games and live entertainment is led by the city's long-established trinity of much-beloved drive-ins: Stewarts Original Hot Dogs (founded in 1932), Midway Drive-In (founded in 1939) and Frostop Drive-In (founded in 1959).
"We've been here a long, long time, and we're a fabric of people's lives here in Huntington," said John Mandt Jr., the fourth-generation owner of Stewarts Hot Dogs, speaking of the three old-guard establishments. "Hot dogs are all-American and just fun, and that's what Huntington's been based on for years."
It's an experience people remember as a child in the backseat of a car parked at a drive-in, to graduating to the front seat as an adult behind the wheel, Mandt explained. The experience changes little over the years, and one bite is a ticket back to a different time spent with loved ones, some of whom are no longer alive.
It's a similar story to the ones they hear across town at Midway, said co-owner Cory Hutchinson.
"It puts goosebumps on you," Hutchinson said. "We get Midway alums from the '60s and '70s come in and tell us stories about how they did it, and someone will come in, sit at the same spot on the same counter and eat the same hot dog and the same peanut butter milkshake like they had 50 or 60 years ago.
"It's a comfort food, man," Hutchinson added. "A lot of people relate to it, whether it's at the ballpark or at a cookout, and it just brings back memories."
But hot dogs were just a small portion of the day-long event that's grown to include hours of live music, children's games, pro wrestling in the street, and other vendors.
The festival started bright and early with the annual Heiner's Bakery Bun Run 5K through downtown Huntington. Caleb Keller, of Charleston, was the top finisher overall, while Kristina Skioutoukkay was the top finishing woman.
Naturally, the hot dog eating contest remains one of the most popular draws. This year, however, six-year reigning champ Woodrow Lewis - who once finished 21 hot dogs in 10 minutes - was unable to attend.
When Mandt asked the crowd to fill in a few open spots in the competition, Mark Alderman volunteered. He hadn't eaten yet that day, so he thought maybe he could eat six at the most.
But in a close two-man race, the Chesapeake, West Virginia, native pushed himself to hold down 14 hot dogs in 10 minutes, winning the contest on a day he had no intention of entering an eating contest.
"Just smash them in water," Alderman outlined his on-the-fly game plan. "I watch (world champion competitive hot dog eater) Joey Chestnut do it.
"It took everything to get that last mouthful down, but I did."
Another major attraction is the wiener dog races - now open to all breeds in another class - where dachshunds push their stubby legs as fast as they can while 3rd Avenue fills up to watch them in the street. The races are purely for fun, as the majority of wiener dogs fail to cross the finish line for disinterest or distraction.
That's what happened to Chance, a 9-month-old mottled dachshund owned by Tiara Brown, a Marshall student from Fayette County, West Virginia. The pup moved about 3 feet from the starting line before freezing, disregarding Brown waiting at the finish line, and instead trotted to the sidelines.
"He just kind of got scared and gave up. He was super excited, but I think he just got overwhelmed," Brown said. "But it's really just good to get him out doing fun activities with a bunch of other wiener dogs that look just like him."
Proceeds from the festival benefit the Hoops Family Children's Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Since it began, the West Virginia Hot Dog Festival has raised more than $200,000 total.