HUNTINGTON - Recovery Point West Virginia will host its eighth annual Rally for Recovery community celebration Friday, Sept. 6, kicking off September's designation as Recovery Month. The event will run from around 4 to 10 p.m. at Recovery Point Huntington, located at 2425 9th Ave.
The annual event honors those individuals who have initiated and sustained their long-term recovery in the face of substance use disorder. Modeled like a picnic, the rally will have free food, live music, kids inflatables, cornhole and more games.
Participants from each of Recovery Point's five facilities across West Virginia will share their personal stories throughout the night. Staff also will provide tours of the facility.
"Rally for Recovery has mirrored the growth of the recovery community in Huntington specifically, and in West Virginia in general," said Reggie Jones, executive director of Recovery Point West Virginia, in a release. "It is our annual demonstration of the power of recovery and a way for us to give back to the community, without whom we would not exist."
The event is free and open to the public.
Started in Huntington in 2011, Recovery Point serves more than 360 clients across West Virginia at five facilities in Huntington (including HER Place, a women's recovery center), Charleston, Bluefield and Parkersburg. The majority of Recovery Point's roughly 100 employees are in long-term recovery themselves.
All residential recovery programs are offered at no cost to the client. Recovery Point also places peer recovery coaches with partnering organizations across the state.