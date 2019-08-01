HUNTINGTON - LaToyia Holmes' life changed forever nearly nine years ago with what at first appeared to be a simple headache.
It soon proved to be far more serious - a rare dual-bleed brain aneurysm, leaving the otherwise healthy 30-year-old Huntington woman a quadriplegic and without the ability to functionally communicate.
Holmes' life has continued in that capacity for now nearly a decade since that first headache, but the community she grew up in never forgot to take care of one of their own.
Every summer since 2011, her family, friends and neighbors have come together in her honor for the annual "Walk a Mile with LaToyia" fundraiser.
The ninth annual walk will be Aug. 10 at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, located at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. in Huntington's Fairfield neighborhood. The walk will circle the track at the adjacent Douglass-Cammack football field.
Proceeds benefit her daily living expenses, as well as assisting in financial expenses to help raise her two teenage children.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. the day of the walk, with the event set to begin at 11 a.m. To "Walk a Mile with Latoyia," participants are asked to pay a $25 registration fee.
Every participant will receive an official benefit T-shirt. Raffle tickets and sandwiches will be available to purchase at the event. Proceeds from these items are also designated to help the family.
Prizes being raffled off at the event include two Kindle Fire Sticks, a Kindle Fire Tablet, and a one-year YMCA membership. Fish sandwiches will be prepared and sold for lunch.
The walk generally raises around $1,500 toward funding for Holmes' food, bedding equipment, bedridden toiletries and her wheelchair. Once these items are furnished, leftover proceeds are donated to her two children.
For more information, contact LaKisha Sheffield, Holmes' sister, at 304-654-6931, Linda Smith, Holmes' mother, at 304-525-2119, or by email at WalkaMilewithLaToyia2011@yahoo.com.