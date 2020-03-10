HUNTINGTON — The proposed rezoning of a piece of land on 9th Avenue would allow for the expansion of a U-Haul business, according to the first reading of a rezoning request heard by Huntington City Council Monday night.
If approved, the ordinance will rezone a piece of land in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue from an R-4 Residential District to a C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District. The ordinance will require a second reading before council members may vote on it.
City Planner Shae Strait said the property is located next to a U-Haul business, and it formerly contained a dilapidated home. U-Haul’s regional office had purchased the property through its parent company and then demolished the home.
The plan was to expand its business and use the parcel of land for parking of trucks and trailers. The company already had placed gravel down over the property before the city’s Office of Planning and Zoning notified them that it was not zoned for that use.
“We reached out to them to let them know they couldn’t expand their business without the parcel being zoned properly for such an expansion,” Strait said.
Strait said the city already has a working relationship with U-Haul, which is planning to build an indoor storage facility in the Fairfield Neighborhood at the corner of 8th Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard.
The purpose of the C-1 district is to conveniently provide goods and services to the residents of the neighborhoods while maintaining and promoting the sense of community provided by the commercial hub located in the neighborhood, according to the city’s zoning ordinances.
Under a residential district distinction, the land would primarily be used as single-family residential land.
Also during Monday night’s meeting, council members approved a resolution to purchase 42 Kenwood portable radios for members of the Huntington Police Department. The radios will cost $68,700, and will mainly be paid for from asset forfeiture funds and rebates from the company.
Interim Chief Ray Cornwell said the department’s current radios are about 13 years old and in need of replacement. The new radios also will include batteries, antennas and microphones for all of the department’s patrol officers.