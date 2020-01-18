HUNTINGTON — Outdoor enthusiasts hit the fast-forward button to warmer weather this weekend at the 39th annual Huntington RV & Boat Show at Mountain Health Arena.
Attendees explored over 100 RVs, boats, ATVs, UTVs and other outdoor equipment from area dealers and had the opportunity to check out local getaways from representatives of neighboring states, parks and campgrounds.
Show coordinator Jeff Scott said organizing the event in mid-January is beneficial for both customers and dealers, as both have the chance to plan ahead for the coming months.
“It’s a quiet time. Once you get past New Year’s, people start asking, ‘OK, well, what’s next?’ You get into the spring, and by then people are already decided, so it works out very well for not only the dealers, but the customers who want to get things done now,” Scott said. “This way, they can go have some fun with their new toy when it gets warm.”
Scott said the event sees on average 3,300 to 3,500 people each year, and has seen as many as 5,000 in the past. He said while the show draws in new customers, it also acts as a tradition for many families who show up year after year.
“We have longevity; the parents that come now have kids, and they now have kids that are coming, and they just keep coming back to see what’s new,” Scott said. “There are a lot of updates and innovations that go into every model every year. The campers that they currently own might not have everything they need them to provide.”
Customers aren’t the only ones coming back to the show each year, though.
Setzer’s World of Camping in Huntington has been participating in the event since its origin, and owner Lynn Butler said interacting with customers and gauging their feedback is the best part about the tradition.
“You see people that come every year, and then you see new families that are just thinking about getting into it. I think people are anxious to get outside and to see what is new,” Butler said. “It’s good for us because we can get a preview of what people are looking for and what they’re expecting this year.”
Brent Andrews, owner and operator of the Huntington Foxfire KOA Campground in Milton, has set up shop at the event each year since 2007 when he purchased the site.
“My favorite part is seeing the people and encouraging them to get out and go camping,” Andrews said. “Now, years later, I see people that I know, my guests come, and I get to talk to them and see how they’ve been doing.”
Members of the Wayne High School Pioneers Bass Fishing Team participated in the show for the first time this year, demonstrating their skills to children and fundraising by selling merchandise and raffle tickets.
“Having all these raffle tickets that we’re selling, that helped our team out a lot financially. It’s just a great experience to be here, especially with all these guys,” 17-year-old team member Cole Kiley said.
Kiley said his favorite part of the show was having Edwin Evers, 2019 Bass Pro Tour champion, make a guest appearance Friday evening.
The RV & Boat Show will continue from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.