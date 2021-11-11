HUNTINGTON — Veterans, their family members and local supporters gathered on Veterans Day to reflect on their service to the United States and celebrate the men and women of the armed forces.
The Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement in conjunction with the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosted the annual Veterans Day Parade and Program on Thursday.
The parade began at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Arch, which was built to honor Cabell County soldiers who died in World War I, and ended there.
Andrew Langston, of Huntington, attended both events with his grandchildren. He said bringing them was important to teach them about the sacrifice of veterans.
“(It’s) just a time to take a pause and give … respect and appreciation for sacrifices people make for our country,” he said of what Veterans Day means to him.
Fred Buchanan, chairman of the veterans committee, was the master of ceremonies for the program.
“Today we pay tribute to the men and women who have served our nation unselfishly. Within each of us lies the American spirit, a burning desire to dedicate and commit ourselves to the American ideals of freedom,” he said. “The desire is deep within the heart and soul of each soldier, sailor, airman, Marine and Coast Guardsman.”
The keynote speaker was J. Brian Nimmo, the director of the Herschel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington. He recalled his service in the U.S. Navy and the importance of the work veterans have done.
“To each of you who has served our country, I want to thank you for your service and your sacrifice,” he said. “Make no mistake about it — the world is a better place because of you. And to each of you that is here today to show your support for veterans, I want to thank you for your commitment and your time as well.”
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams was another speaker. He spoke about his father, Don Williams, who was in the Navy and Air Force, and the city’s history with veterans.
“This is Huntington, West Virginia,” Williams said. “This is the heart of the people of our city, and this is what those who gave their lives did to make sure that we were able to enjoy wonderful times like this.”
Banners honoring 150 local veterans are on display downtown in celebration of the city’s sesquicentennial. Williams said the city plans to continue this program with a different set of veterans each year.
“We have heroes walking among us — our neighbors, our colleagues, our classmates, our friends — and we want to thank each and every one of them from both present and past eras for their service to these United States,” said Linda Parker, director of the VA Regional Office.
Rocco Morabito, the president of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District board, thanked the district’s staff and commissioners for help in making Thursday’s event possible.
“America without her soldiers would be like God without his angels. Sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism,” he said. “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.”
Michael Browning, representing Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Nicolas Gray, representing Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., read letters from both legislators. Braydon Wren sang patriotic songs, including “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The Fairland High School Band and the John Marshall Fife and Drum Corps performed.