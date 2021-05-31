HUNTINGTON — Local veterans, their families and more gathered in Huntington on Monday at the Memorial Arch.
A Memorial Day program, sponsored by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and the Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement, was held to mark the holiday.
VCCI Chairman Fred Buchanan said the program has been held for several years, but there was not a 2020 event because of the coronavirus pandemic. Seeing veterans and their supporters come together was meaningful, Buchanan said following the program. Huntington is a patriotic community, he added.
“It means everything. It’s a recognition. It’s not a hand-clapping, yee-haw kind of celebration. Two words sum it up: Thank you,” Buchanan said. “Thank you for your sacrifice, thanks to your family for their sacrifice and thank you for giving your life.”
Several speakers were in attendance on Monday. Teri Booth, director of constituent services, read a letter from U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. Gordon Jones, vice president of the park district board, and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams both gave remarks.
Monday’s keynote speaker was West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Chief Justice Evan Jenkins. He said in his speech that Monday’s program and the past Memorial Day programs like it give the community a moment to express gratitude for “those who gave their all for us and our country.” While many are wanting to get back to a normal pre-pandemic life, they have veterans to thank for that normal, he said.
“We value our way of life, we crave normal and we too often take it for granted. So who do we owe our normal way of life to? The more than 1.3 million Americans, servicemen and women, who died in service to our country,” Evans said in his address. “These heroes gave their lives to stop threats that we’ve faced over the past 245 years, to the rights, the liberties and the freedoms that we enjoy each and every day to bring us normalcy that is the foundation of our daily lives.”
Veterans and servicemembers were honored with ceremonies during the program. Buchanan explained the symbols of the Prisoners of War/Missing in Action ceremony. An empty seat at a small table is left for those who cannot be home. Buchanan also explained the meaning of the Flag Draped Coffin. Each fold honors a different aspect of servicemembers’ commitments.
The Memorial Day Program concluded with a presentation of memorial wreaths from various Huntington organizations and individuals. The wreaths were displayed by the Memorial Arch.