HUNTINGTON — While having community members gather for food and fellowship will not be possible this year, the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington still saw to it that families who might not otherwise have a Thanksgiving meal got the opportunity to make one.
The center, with support from Coca-Cola and Kroger, gave away 150 Thanksgiving dinners starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, on a first-come, first-served basis.
While the giveaway was scheduled until 6 p.m. or whenever supplies ran out, all 150 boxes were distributed within about 30 minutes.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not able to host our traditional Community Thanksgiving dinner this year,” said MaRia Hill, A.D. Lewis Community Center executive director. “However, we are fortunate to have community partners such as Coca-Cola and Kroger to assist us in making adjustments this year so we can continue to serve the community.”