HUNTINGTON — The A.D. Lewis Community Center, with support from Coca-Cola and Kroger, will give away 150 free Thanksgiving dinners from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
The giveaway, which will occur at the Community Center, located at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. in Huntington, will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not able to host our traditional Community Thanksgiving dinner this year,” said MaRia Hill, A.D. Lewis Community Center executive director. “However, we are fortunate to have community partners such as Coca-Cola and Kroger to assist us in making adjustments this year so we can continue to serve the community.”