Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The A.D. Lewis Community Center, with support from Coca-Cola and Kroger, will give away 150 free Thanksgiving dinners from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

The giveaway, which will occur at the Community Center, located at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. in Huntington, will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not able to host our traditional Community Thanksgiving dinner this year,” said MaRia Hill, A.D. Lewis Community Center executive director. “However, we are fortunate to have community partners such as Coca-Cola and Kroger to assist us in making adjustments this year so we can continue to serve the community.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.