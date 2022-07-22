CHARLESTON — Rita Douglas doesn’t have to attend this weekend’s The Basketball Tournament to see Kevin Jones. But she bought tickets Thursday anyway.
Douglas said current Best Virginia team member and former West Virginia University standout Jones is a close family friend. Douglas says he’s a good guy.
“You’ll see him around town sometimes,” Douglas said. “He comes in to visit. He’s a very nice young man.”
Douglas said she loves the exposure the event brings to the city, best exemplified in extensive ESPN coverage and the number of people who come to town.
“It’s great that we can bring these types of events to our city,” she said. “It shows people that this is a great place to visit and do business.”
TBT, as The Basketball Tournament is commonly known, went over well last year in its Mountain State debut. Neither Herd That, mainly comprised of Marshall University alumni, nor Best Virginia — its WVU alumni counterpart — won the regional crown.
Herd That, led by Jon Elmore, lost a first-game heartbreaker, 74-71, when Team 23 sank a 40-footer to reach the Elam Ending target score. In the Elam Ending, at the first dead ball with under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the game clock is turned off and eight points are added to the leading team’s score to set the target. If one team is up, say, 75-70, then the first to reach 83 wins.
Herd That lost its first game, while Best Virginia won its opener before losing to the same Team 23 squad the next game. This year, Herd That and Best Virginia could meet in an 8 p.m. Tuesday semifinal if both escape quarterfinal matchups Sunday.
Three players from WVU’s 2010 Final Four squad — big men Jones, Devin Ebanks and John Flowers — are on this year’s Best Virginia squad, as is potent point guard Juwan Staten. Flowers is the general manager and team captain.
Jones has played professionally all over the world, including a brief stint with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers in 2013. He currently plays for a team in Japan. Staten has played in Belgium, France, Finland and Hungary. He spent last year with the Maine Celtics of the G League, the NBA’s official minor league.
On the Best Virginia bench as an assistant coach will be current Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter, an all-time WVU great who has survived four seasons in the NBA. He and Miles McBride of the New York Knicks are the only former Mountaineers in the league.
For Herd That, stalwarts Elmore, Stevie Browning, Rondale Watson and Ryan Taylor are back. All are familiar names to Marshall fans. Elmore plays in Lithuania. Browning has played in various countries.
The teams are ready to go. So is the Charleston Coliseum. Players are playing on new wood this year, with a new paint scheme.
“We’re anticipating a good crowd,” Coliseum General Manager Patrick Leahy said. “I believe a number of people now understand what the whole event’s about. The ending is just the best. You know the game is going to be won on a last basket.”
Leahy is salivating over a potential Tuesday night Herd That-Best Virginia showdown. “It’ll be great to see the crowd for that matchup,” he said.
Leahy reports the coliseum and convention space was well used in fiscal 2022, which ended June 30. The facility hosted 800 “event days,” meaning various multi-day events added up to that amount. The center hosted 310 “unique events,” he said.
“We use the expanded convention center space beyond what you’d traditionally think of,” he said. “At the end of the day, traffic is traffic. It’s bodies into hotels and bodies into local businesses. It doesn’t really matter.”
The Coliseum is boasting a string of eight straight event sellouts, Leahy said, including the recent Chris Stapleton show. Reba McEntire’s fall concert is expected to sell out, if the show hasn’t already.
“There are a lot of exciting things going on in this town in terms of bringing people into it,” Leahy said. “Things like having TBT on ESPN don’t hurt. That exposure helps us procure other events.”
Charleston’s hotels, bars and restaurants should be flush with receipts after two major youth soccer tournaments, FestivALL, the return of the Sternwheel Regatta and the concerts.
Tim Brady isn’t complaining. He is the president and CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“I’m really excited,” Brady said. “Immediately, after last year’s tournament, the feedback was that Charleston was one of the best locations. It’s a well-run operation. TBT was appreciative of the fact that the community and state supported it.”
Last year’s tournament structure featured four regions of 16 teams. This time around it’s eight regions with eight teams each. Last year’s setup was largely the product of limiting travel in light of COVID-19. This year, there are no COVID-19 restrictions at the tournament, either on the crowd or players.
For those only interested in Herd That and Best Virginia, Brady urges folks “not to sleep on the other teams because you’ll see some really good basketball.”
Even the presence of a street-clothed Carter on Best Virginia’s bench is a plus, Brady said.
“You’re talking about a guy who is playing basketball at the highest level, on the roster of the Milwaukee Bucks,” Brady said. “That’s exciting. Just to see him in the building, on the sideline — Jevon’s a great guy.”
Joining Best Virginia and Herd That in the bracket are the Bucketneers (East Tennessee State alumni); WOCO Showtime (Wofford); Founding Fathers (James Madison); War Ready (Auburn); Fully Loaded; and Virginia Dream.
“Of the 16 teams I saw last year, I’d say I recognized someone on 12 or 13 of them,” said Brady, an avowed hoops fan.