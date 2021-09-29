HUNTINGTON — The Center: Youth Opportunity Hub, which was created to assist youth and provide assistances that other programs could not, has a new home.
The Center, now located at Cabell Hall, 2002 7th Ave., Huntington, is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. It aims to provide a safe space for youth without a place of their own.
In 2016, United Way of the River Cites and Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless began a project to work with underserved youth. Over recent years, the River Cities has seen an increase in youth ages 16-24 who are facing unstable housing and homelessness. The Center: Youth Opportunity Hub was created to assist those youth and to provide assistance that other programs could not.
Since 2019, the Center has shifted and grown. It has transformed into a multi-patterned program that is advised by United Way, Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Marshall University departments of Psychology and Center of Excellence, Prestera Center for Mental Health Services and Bowles Rice. This project serves as a Collective Impact model that brings together multiple entities.
The program has secured nearly $2.5 million from multiple foundation and grant sources that allowed The Center to move into a larger, permanent location and expand services.
“The Center is a great example of United Way’s unique role in the community,” said Carol Bailey, executive director at United Way of the River Cities, in a news release. “As we became aware of the growing number of this group of disconnected youth, we pulled together several partners, each of whom can contribute to meeting the needs of these at-risk youth. Working collaboratively, we’ve been able to secure enough funding to have a significant impact.”
“The Center is a unique and innovative low-barrier space for at-risk youth between the ages of 16 and 24,” says Christina Walters, program director for The Center. “We pride ourselves in creating an atmosphere that youth just want to be in. We take that opportunity to start talking with folks about their development and growth.”
The Center staff works with the youth to develop and stay on track with personal goals and helps them work on areas like resume building and independent living skills. The Center also provides consultation and referrals for behavioral health needs. The street outreach team at The Center works to make connections with youth on the streets.
For more information about The Center or to schedule an appointment, call 304-544-1877.