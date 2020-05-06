The Compassionate Friends cancels May meeting
HUNTINGTON — The monthly meeting of The Compassionate Friends (a grief support group primarily for parents or grandparents who have lost a child or grandchild) will not be held for the month of May due to the “stay home, stay alive” restrictions in place due to COVID-19.
The group is tentatively planning to resume regular meetings June 4.
The Pea Ridge Women’s Club has offered to refurbish and landscape the TCF Garden in the Barboursville Park, and the group hopes to help them with the undertaking when social restrictions are lifted.
For questions or more information, call Kathy Spence at 304-751-6849.